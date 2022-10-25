News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Sunderland players against Burnley

The stunning market valuations of Sunderland's £85.9m squad - according to Football Manager 2023: photo gallery

The beta edition of Football Manager 2023 is out – and the world’s most popular simulator has dished out some interesting market values on Sunderland players.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago

Football fans can delve into unrivalled depth and detail in FM 2023 as you take charge at your club. Join the elite by writing your own headlines, earning the love of the fans and dominating the competition. It's not just about picking tactics or crafting a team.

Football Manager 2023 will launch on November 8, 2022. However, you can gain early access to the PC/Mac version now if you pre-order the game on Steam.

Here, though, we take a look at Football Manager 2023’s individual market valuations of players in Sunderland’s £85.9m squad:

1. Danny Batth

Danny Batth is valued at £28k according to the latest Football Manager 2023 estimates.

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales

2. Bailey Wright

Bailey Wright is valued at £180k according to the latest Football Manager 2023 estimates.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales

3. Alex Bass

Alex Bass is valued at £230k according to the latest Football Manager 2023 estimates.

Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales

4. Patrick Roberts

Patrick Roberts is valued at £160k according to the latest Football Manager 2023 estimates.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Football ManagerSunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 6