The strongest Sunderland team Lee Johnson can field right now for Hull City test and new campaign

After leading a group of mostly U23 players in a 0-0 draw with Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday night, Lee Johnson is expected to name a strong side in what will act as a dress rehearsal for the opening day clash with Wigan Athletic.

Speaking after the Tranmere game the Black Cats head coach that he had the nucleus of his preferred side for the start of the campaign set in his mind, and his selection here is likely to give some insight into that.

There do, of course, remain some fairly significant unknowns.

The club has no senior full backs as it stands, while the rebuild in the centre of defence remains very much a work in progress.

As such, it remains to be seen whether any new additions will arrive with sufficient match fitness to push their way into the contention for the visit of Leam Richardson’s side.

Summer signings Callum Doyle and Corry Evans are immediate contenders, but while Alex Pritchard is stepping up his recovery from COVID-19 and edges towards selection, his role in the opening week or so of the campaign is expected to be extremely limited.

So what is Johnson’s strongest side and squad as it stands, and what does that tell us about the XI likely to feature against Hull Cuty and then Wigan Athletic?

We run you through the key calls Johnson will be weighing up over the next seven days or so...

1. GK - LEE BURGE Sunderland have belief in Anthony Patterson but it would be a major surprise if Lee Burge did not start the season. Johnson has spoken of his encouragement that Burge has shown a greater willingness to come off his line in pre season, and that looks set to be rewarded in the opening weeks.

2. RB - CARL WINCHESTER Sunderland are in the market for a new right-back, having bid for Nottingham Forest's Jordan Gabriel and Exeter City's Josh Key. Whether one arrives in time for the new campaign remains to be seen and as such, Winchester's strong showing at Harrogate Town means he looks likely to get the nod, at least on Friday night. It's a role he has played earlier in his career, and he certainly has the technical quality to contribute to attacking play.

3. CB - TOM FLANAGAN Bailey Wright made a successful return to action on Tuesday night from a groin problem, and impressed Johnson with his performance amid interest in a move from Wigan Athletic. Flanagan has had more minutes and therefore better match sharpness as it stands, and has had more time to develop a partnership with Callum Doyle. That should get him the nod initially.

4. CB - CALLUM DOYLE Starting a league campaign is a tall order for the 17-year-old but such has been the consistency and quality of his performances to date, there is little argument to be made for him not getting the nod. Has competed well and his distribution from the back has been borderline flawless.