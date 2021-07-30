LiveThe story of Will Grigg's winner for Sunderland with potential new signing Daniel Jebbison watching on
Sunderland welcome Championship newcomers Hull City this evening in their sixth pre-season game.
Lee Johnson will no doubt be hoping for a repeat of the performance at Harrogate Town, where the Black Cats were mightily impressive in their 4-0 win.
That, however, was followed by a bore goalless draw at Prenton Park as a young Black Cats team took on Tranmere Rovers.
A number of changes are expected tonight as Lee Johnson uses the game as a dress rehearsal for the League One opener at home against Wigan Athletic a week tomorrow.
Josh Hawkes could be in line to start from the beginning alongside Elliot Embleton whilst Ross Stewart is expected to start up-front.
But with a lack of options in both full-back positions, it is likely that Dan Neil and Carl Winchester will once again start in defence.
Elsewhere, there could be opportunities for a number of the club’s youngsters to shine off the bench ahead of the League One opener on August 7.
Our team of Phil Smith and James Copley will be bringing you all the latest from the game, with team news, action, analysis and more throughout the evening.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor:
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Sunderland AFC vs Hull City - LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 30 July, 2021, 21:34
- Sunderland 1-0 Hull City
- The Black Cats have announced a bout of gastroenteritis within the squad
- Lee Johnson has also missed tonight’s clash ahead of the Wigan Athletic opener in eight days time
- Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison has been spotted at the Stadium of Light during the game
Sunderland have scored!
88 - Hull knocking on the door
A couple of minutes of normal time remaining and the visitors knock on the door with a couple of blocked efforts.
84 - SAVE from Patterson
Patterson palms away Hull City’s curling free-kick and Sunderland go up the other end and win a corner
77 - More subs for Sunderland
Ross Stewart is replaced by Will Grigg as Ellis Taylor comes on for Carl Winchester... just under 15 to play at the Stadium of Light
70 - Hull equalise!
61 - Double subs for Sunderland
Elliot Embleton is replaced Ollie Younger and Luke O’Nien makes way for Jack Diamond
57 - Embo breaks forward again
Embleton is having a fine game and broke through Hull’s midfield and into defence yet again. This time, however, nothing comes of it as Sunderland crowd him out
52 - Sunderland starting well again
Sunderland have started the better side again and have put pressure on Hull City with a corner and some decent attacking pressure
Potential signing at the SoL...
Sunderland get the second half underway
Just the one change at half-time with Aiden O’Brien replacing Corry Evans.
Half-time at the Stadium of Light!
A brilliant first half for Sunderland who dominated most of the ball and went ahead through Ross Stewart and controlled the game since barring a few hairy moments by goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
A well-deserved lead.
41 - Embo forces Hull keeper into save
Embleton forces Hull’s keeper into a good save as the attacking midfielder cuts in from the left hand side to curl one on target
And a minute later he picks up the ball in roughly the same position, drives forward and forces another save!
And Stewart nearly scores from the resulting corner!