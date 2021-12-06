The story of the night as ten-man Sunderland U23s produce spirited display in defeat to Newcastle United
Sunderland are set to face Newcastle United in an U23 derby tonight on Tyneside.
The North East rivals square off in the Premier League 2 with the fixture marking the first time former coach Elliot Dickman has faced Sunderland since swapping Wearside for Newcastle United earlier this year.
Sunderland will again be led by interim management team Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor, with the search for Dickman’s replacement ongoing.
Their side may well not be at full strength, with Will Harris and Ellis Taylor recently missing through injury and illness.
Defender Arbenit Xhemajli could be involved, after making his senior comeback in the Papa John’s Trophy last week.
Here, we’ll bring you team news and updates from the clash as Sunderland face Newcastle United in the Premier League 2.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Newcastle United U23s vs Sunderland U23s LIVE: Updates from Premier League 2 clash
Last updated: Monday, 06 December, 2021, 20:52
- The Magpies take on the Wearsiders on Tyneside in the Premier League 2 this evening
- Kick-off is scheduled for 7pm
FULL TIME - 2-0 NEWCASTLE UNITED
Another good break down the left for Sunderland but they can’t get that extra play into the box to convert.
Newcastle break, White shoots straight at Carney and that’s that.
Frustrating defeat for Sunderland but that scoreline does not tell the story of the game really.
Sunderland played for 70 minutes with ten and ceded few chances even if Newcastle controlled possession.
They had chances in the second half, too.
Showed plenty of spirit in defeat.
More superb work from Dunne, controlling Carney’s clearance and driving downfield.
Runs to Newall but he slices his effort well wide.
Four minutes added on.
GOAL NEWCASTLE
So harsh.
Carney makes a brilliant save from the initial effort from the edge of the area, and almost denies Stephenson on the follow-up.
Creeps into the far corner though.
2-0. Harsh.
Another Newcastle yellow
After more good Sunderland play.
They’ve had the better of the second half in trying circumstances.
BIG CHANCE
Wow.
Could have levelled it.
Sunderland spring a great counter and Dunne just runs and runs with it - all the way into the box, firing just over with Langley beaten,
Johnson booked
Tried to stop a counter with a sliding challenge.
The move came to nothing, but referee retrospectively books him.
Another Newcastle sub, with Longelo replacing Carlyon.
Sunderland sub
Ellis Taylor hobbles off - hopefully nothing too serious.
Nathan Newall comes on.
15 minutes to go
Can Sunderland nick something from the game?
It’s been a really spirited performance so far but after that little wave of pressure so far, Newcastle have taken control of the ball again.
Newcastle threaten
They’ve been poor in this half but that was a good move, working the overlap on the left.
Wilson crosses to the back post where Carney saves.
Wilson replaced by Ferguson immediately afterwards.
YELLOW CARD
Lovely 1-2 between Wearne & Taylor on the halfway line, and Carylon is forced to take the yellow by tripping Taylor.