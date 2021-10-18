The story of the night as Arbenit Xhemajli steps up Sunderland return in Newcastle United defeat for U23s
Sunderland Under-23s will come up against Newcastle Under-23s at the Stadium of Light this evening – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The young Black Cats have won just two of their seven league games so far this season but did beat a strong Leeds side in the Premier League Cup last time out.
After reaching the play-offs last season, this campaign has been much tougher for Elliott Dickman’s team, with several players making the step up to the senior side.
Sunderland are 13th in the table ahead of the match, while Newcastle are four points above their North East rivals and sit seventh.
The young Magpies won their last game 4-0 as they thrashed Birmingham in the Premier League Cup, while they also beat Middlesbrough 4-1 in their last league fixture.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the evening.
LIVE: Sunderland U23s vs Newcastle U23s
Last updated: Monday, 18 October, 2021, 20:59
- Newcastle United win with two second-half goals
- Joe White stars in turnaround for the visitors
- Tyrese Dyce had given the hosts a half-time lead with close-range finish
- Arbenit Xhemajli completes 70 minutes on second appearance of comeback
The full-time verdict from the Stadium of Light
FULL TIME
Newcastle hold on.
Sunderland threw everything at it towards the end but just couldn’t find enough quality.
Tough to take.
Visitors were much, much improved in the second half.
Free kick Sunderland
Right on the halfway line.
Last chance....
Almost a third
White counters and drives his effort just wide.
Newcastle have it in the corner and there’s barely a minute left to play now...
Another yellow
too easy for Newcastle to clear.
Down the other end it’s another yellow card, this time it’s Longello booked for timewasting.
Yellow card
Thomsojn hauls down Dyce just inside the Newcastle half.
Chance for Sunderland to launch it forward.
Four minutes added on.
Huge chance missed
Langley makes the save and the ball falls for Dyce, but he can’t make a clean connection.
Newcastle survive.
Final sub for Newcastle
More valuable time ticks away for the hosts.
Thomson coming on for De Bolle.
Excellent cross from Richardson and Dyce wins the header, but it’s well over the bar.
Time ticking away
Sunderland dominating the ball now.
Still yet to really test Langley since the goal, though.
Just a few minutes left.