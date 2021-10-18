The young Black Cats have won just two of their seven league games so far this season but did beat a strong Leeds side in the Premier League Cup last time out.

After reaching the play-offs last season, this campaign has been much tougher for Elliott Dickman’s team, with several players making the step up to the senior side.

Sunderland are 13th in the table ahead of the match, while Newcastle are four points above their North East rivals and sit seventh.

Arbenit Xhemajli stepped up his injury comeback on U23 duty

The young Magpies won their last game 4-0 as they thrashed Birmingham in the Premier League Cup, while they also beat Middlesbrough 4-1 in their last league fixture.

We’ll have all the build-up, action, analysis and more from the Stadium of Light throughout the evening.

