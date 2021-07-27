The story of the evening as Sunderland's youngsters play out draw with League Two side Tranmere Rovers
Sunderland head to fourth tier side Tranmere Rovers this evening in their fifth pre-season friendly.
Lee Johnson will no doubt be hoping for a repeat of the performance at Harrogate Town, where the Black Cats were mightily impressive in their 4-0 win.
But with a number of changes expected, it could be a more difficult proposition against a side expected to battle for promotion from the fourth tier.
Bailey Wright is set to return for Sunderland despite being linked with a move to rivals Wigan Athletic, while Will Grigg is also in-line for a start at Prenton Park.
Elsewhere, there could be opportunities for a number of the club’s youngsters to shine ahead of the League One opener on August 7.
Josh Hawkes, Oliver Younger and Sam Wilding are among those young players who could feature.
Our team of Phil Smith and Mark Donnelly will be bringing you all the latest from the game, with team news, action, analysis and more throughout the evening.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor:
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
FT: Tranmere Rovers 0-0 Sunderland AFC
Last updated: Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 19:10
- Sunderland head to Tranmere Rovers in their fifth pre-season friendly.
- The Black Cats will be looking to build on their 4-0 win over Harrogate Town on Saturday.
- Lee Johnson is set to rotate his squad - with Bailey Wright in-line to return.
- Sunderland XI: Patterson; Richardson, Younger, Wright, Dyce; Neil, Wilding, O’Brien; Grigg, Diamond, Taylor
Goooooood afternoon!
And welcome to our live blog!
Sunderland play their penultimate friendly of the summer this evening as they head to League Two side Tranmere Rovers.
Lee Johnson will no doubt be hoping for a repeat of the performance at Harrogate Town, where the Black Cats were mightily impressive in their 4-0 win.
But with a number of changes expected, it could be a more difficult proposition against a side expected to battle for promotion from the fourth tier.
I’m Mark Donnelly and, along with our chief football writer Phil Smith, I’ll be bringing you the latest from Prenton Park.
Can I stream Tranmere Rovers v Sunderland AFC?
Sunderland will be streaming the game via safc.com, with streaming passes priced at £5.99.
Tranmere Rovers will also offer a stream of the fixture.
Luke O’Nien is relishing this new role within the Sunderland squad
Sunderland are reportedly close to a fourth summer signing...
Sunderland are set to complete the signing of Liverpool full-back Tony Gallacher – according to reports.
Alan Nixon of the Sun claims that the 22-year-old is set join the Black Cats on a loan deal, and that the move could be completed as early as Wednesday.
Sudnerland have been searching for a left-back for most of the summer having allowed Callum McFadzean to depart following the expiration of his contract.
Denver Hume, meanwhile, is continuing to mull over his contract offer – although hopes remain high that he will commit his future to the club.
Regardless of that, however, a new left-sided defender was still high on Sunderland’s wanted list.
Who will be in the teams for Tranmere Rovers v Sunderland?
Sunderland will use this evening’s game as a chance to rotate their squad and hand minutes to those who have struggled for game time in pre-season thus far.
Bailey Wright is expected to feature, as is Will Grigg, while some of the club’s younger players may also be in-line for an opportunity.
Lynden Gooch could also return after missing the win at Harrogate with a niggle.
Arbenit Xhemajli and Jordan Willis remain long-term absentees.
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson; Richardson, Younger, Wright, Newall; Wilding, Hawkes, Winchester; Gooch, Diamond, Grigg
The Sunderland squad have arrived at Prenton Park
And it’s certainly a youthful group.
Kenton Richardson, Dan Neil, Ellis Taylor and Josh Hawkes are all inspecting the playing surface.
It’s set to be an inexperienced team named by the Black Cats tonight - although the likes of Will Grigg and Bailey Wright will be involved.
BREAKING: THE TEAM NEWS IS IN!
And here’s how Sunderland line-up: Patterson; Richardson, Younger, Wright, Dyce; Neil, Wilding, O’Brien; Grigg, Diamond, Taylor
And on the bench: Hawkes, Kimpioka, Newall, Almond, Harris, Sohna, Carney
So as expected it’s a young team for the Black Cats, while both Will Grigg and Bailey Wright gain valuable minutes.
It looks to be a 4-2-3-1 with O’Brien playing just behind Grigg with Taylor and Diamond on either flank.
Here’s how the hosts line-up...
Tranmere include former Sunderland man Callum McManaman in their side today.
There’s some extra faces with the Sunderland coaching staff tonight
Under-23 management pair Elliott Dickman and Michael Proctor have travelled with the senior coaches.
Mark Prudhoe is once again working with the goalkeepers.
Fans are BACK!
It’s a first away day for the Sunderland faithful since the trip to Gillingham in March 2020.
Here we go...
The teams are out at Prenton Park, and we’re ready for kick-off!
It’s great to see such a big crowd inside Prenton Park, and a vocal away following too.
Bailey Wright is captaining Sunderland this evening - the fifth player to wear the armband this summer!
1 - Aaaaaaand we’re off!
Tranmere get the ball rolling at Prenton Park.
The Black Cats are again in their new yellow away kit today.
3 - A cagey start so far
No real chances to report so far, although Sunderland have looked to get forward whenever possible with Will Grigg doing plenty of running.
As expected, Sunderland are starting in a 4-2-3-1.
Diamond is on the left, Taylor on the right, and O’Brien just behind Grigg.
6 - YELLOW CARD
Davies is in the book for Tranmere after a veeeeeery late tackle on O’Brien.
The Sunderland man had knocked the ball past his man and was then chopped down just inside the home team’s half.
10 - Sunderland are growing into this
The Black Cats are beginning to dictate the play a little bit more, but chances are still proving elusive.
Sunderland did just win the first corner of the game but it came to nothing as Tranmere cleared their lines.
At the other end, Patterson had to be alert to come and clear the danger after a Dyce pass aimed at Younger was loose - but the stopper swept up well.