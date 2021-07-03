The Black Cats haven’t taken to the field since the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Lincoln City, but will today face the National League North side as their preparations for the 2021/22 begin.

Lee Johnson is likely to use the game – which is being played in three 30 minute segments – to experiment with his squad, while a number of under-23 players are set to be involved given Sunderland’s limited senior numbers at present.

Over 1,000 fans will be at the Brewery Field for the clash, which will be followed by trips to York City, Harrogate Town and Tranmere Rovers in the coming weeks.

