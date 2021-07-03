LiveThe story of the day as Sunderland's youthful squad draw at Spennymoor Town in pre-season opener
Sunderland head to Spennymoor Town this afternoon in their first pre-season friendly of the summer.
The Black Cats haven’t taken to the field since the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Lincoln City, but will today face the National League North side as their preparations for the 2021/22 begin.
Lee Johnson is likely to use the game – which is being played in three 30 minute segments – to experiment with his squad, while a number of under-23 players are set to be involved given Sunderland’s limited senior numbers at present.
Over 1,000 fans will be at the Brewery Field for the clash, which will be followed by trips to York City, Harrogate Town and Tranmere Rovers in the coming weeks.
Phil Smith and Mark Donnelly will be at the game for the Echo
LIVE: Spennymoor Town 2-2 Sunderland (Tait 48, Kennedy 52; O’Brien 27, Taylor 68)
FT: SPENNYMOOR 2-2 SUNDERLAND
And that’s that from the Brewery Field!
Sunderland and Spennymoor draw in the pre-season training exercise.
87 - WHAT A TACKLE!
Superb from Jessup!
As Taylor breaks through and looks se to slot home for the hosts, the Sunderland youngster slides in and manages to block his effort!
Great defending.
83 - A double change for Sunderland...
ON: Scott, Newall
OFF: Sohna, Dyce
77 - The game is petering out a little
Chances are few and far between at the moment, but Sunderland are looking far more defensively solid than they were at the start of the half.
72 - This man has impressed since the break
68 - GOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL! TAYLOR!
Sunderland are level!
The young side have improved as the half as worn on and are now level.
After some good work on the right from Kachosa and Wilding, Taylor cut inside and thumped home a powerful strike from 16 yards.
2-2!
65 - Penalty shouts!
Sunderland win a corner and Dyce goes down under some pressure as the ball arcs into the area.
He’s claiming a penalty, but the referee waves away appeals.
62 - Little to report at present
Sunderland’s young side are growing into this - but they’re yet to really trouble the home goalkeeper in this second period.
Spennymoor, meanwhile, are trying to get forward whenever possible - but Patterson hasn’t had much to do of late.
52 - GOAL SPENNYMOOR
The hosts now lead.
And it’s another set piece goal - Taylor’s header from a corner was blocked on the line by Dyce, before Kennedy reacted quickest to prod home.
2-1 to Spennymoor.
48 - GOAL SPENNYMOOR
Dyce gives away a free-kick on the corner of the box - despite home appeals for a penalty.
The delivery is excellent and is met by an equally good header, which is thumped home by Tait.
1-1.
45 - The second half is under way!
And there’s ELEVEN changes for Sunderland!
The team now appears to be: Patterson; Dyce, Jessup, Almond, Kachosa; Wearne, Sohna, Wilding, Dunne, Harris, Taylor
In a 4-3-3.
Looks like lots of changes are coming
Sunderland’s entire bench are out to warm-up and it looks like we could see an entirely new team for the second half.
Jacob Carney, who signed yesterday, is also here.
HT: SPENNYMOOR 0-1 SUNDERLAND
The Black Cats lead at the break thanks to that Aiden O’Brien goal.
We’re expecting wholesale changes at the interval...
45 - We’re into added time...
And there’s three minutes added on at the end of the half (yes, it appears we’re playing halves now!)
43 - A chance for the hosts now...
Taylor spins on the edge of the box and sends a powerful strike narrowly wide of the near post.
That was close...