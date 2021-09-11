The story of the day as Sunderland top League One after Carl Winchester and Dan Neil fire against Accrington Stanley

It is a top-of-the-table clash in League One this afternoon.

By James Copley
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 6:47 pm
Sunderland defeated Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland take on Accrington Stanley at the top of the third tier this afternoon.

The pair are currently one and two in the division with just goal difference separating second place Stanley from the Wearsiders in top spot.

And Accrington boss John Coleman is sure to have his team fired up for this one if his pre-match presser is anything to go by.

He said: “One the day, it’s 11 v 11. They might have a nicer stadium, the pitch might be a little bit better, their infrastructure might be better, they might eat better meals than us after training and their players might drive nicer cars but that doesn’t guarantee you more points on a Saturday, it doesn’t guarantee you winning your own individual battles.

“We will send our players out there with a clear goal of what we want to achieve, a clear way they can do it and let the battle commence.

“We are playing 11 players not a club or a stand or fans, it’s not an insurmountable mission. We have been to the Stadium of Light twice and not lost and on both occasions we have come away a bit deflated we hadn’t won so we will be going there to win.

Here, though, we’ll take you through everything you need to know before, during and after the game… including LIVE updates from the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland 1-1 Accrington Stanley LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 17:41

  • Sunderland face Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light this afternoon
  • Lee Johnson faces a selection dilemma in goal with three first team keepers on the books
  • Anthony Patterson, Lee Burge and Ron-Thorben Hoffmann are all in contention to start
Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 17:41

Brilliant!

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 17:35

Lee Johnson post-match

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 17:33

Jordan Willis on the win

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 17:02

How our writers saw it

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:58

Top of the league!

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:57

SUNDERLAND WIN

And that’s that! Sunderland win 2-1 at the Stadium of Light and remain top of the table!

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:56

Pritchard wins another foul

Pritchard wins another foul and surely that must be it now?

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:56

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:55

Pritchard wins a free-kick

Entering the closing stages now. But Stanley are still on the attack. Sunderland thump the ball away though and Hoffmann collects it when it comes back.

Surely not long left now. Hoffmann takes his time but gets it long. Stanley have it. Pumped forward but Sunderland clear to Stewart

Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 16:52

90 - SIX minutes of added time

Six minutes of added time at the Stadium of Light as Stanley win a corner. This is going right down to the wire.

McConville whips it in but the Stanley shot from the edge of the area comes to nothing and Sunderland can breathe again.

