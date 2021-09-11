Sunderland defeated Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland take on Accrington Stanley at the top of the third tier this afternoon.

The pair are currently one and two in the division with just goal difference separating second place Stanley from the Wearsiders in top spot.

And Accrington boss John Coleman is sure to have his team fired up for this one if his pre-match presser is anything to go by.

He said: “One the day, it’s 11 v 11. They might have a nicer stadium, the pitch might be a little bit better, their infrastructure might be better, they might eat better meals than us after training and their players might drive nicer cars but that doesn’t guarantee you more points on a Saturday, it doesn’t guarantee you winning your own individual battles.

“We will send our players out there with a clear goal of what we want to achieve, a clear way they can do it and let the battle commence.

“We are playing 11 players not a club or a stand or fans, it’s not an insurmountable mission. We have been to the Stadium of Light twice and not lost and on both occasions we have come away a bit deflated we hadn’t won so we will be going there to win.