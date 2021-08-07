The story of the day as Charlie Wyke and Max Power lose out on Sunderland return after Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart goals
The Black Cats take on the Latics on the opening day of the League One season at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.
And Sunderland are set to welcome back three familiar faces to Wearside as Wigan Athletic travel north.
Former Cats striker Charlie Wyke – who netted 31 goals in all competitions last season – is set for a reunion with Lee Johnson, alongside ex-captain Max Power and former loanee Jordan Jones.
Sunderland, however, look set to be boosted by the return of Aiden McGeady after he missed pre-season games against Harrogate Town and Hull City.
The Black Cats will also welcome fans back to the Stadium of Light without capacity restrictions for the first time since March 2020.
Here, though, Echo writers Phil Smith, Joe Nicholson and James Copley will be bringing you live coverage throughout the day plus minute-by-minute updates of the action as Sunderland look to start the League One season with a win.
Sunderland 1-1 Wigan Athletic
Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 17:13
- Sunderland face Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light this afternoon (3pm kick-off)
- SAFC XI: Burge, Winchester, Neil, Doyle, Flanagan, Evans, Embleton, O’Nien, Gooch, McGeady, Stewart
- WAFC XI: Amos, Pearce, Naylor, Whatmough, Edwards, Power, Lang, Long, Darikwa, Keane, Wyke
FULL-TIME!
SUNDERLAND DEFEAT WIGAN 2-1!
90 - Wyke booked
Charlie Wyke booked much to the amusement of the Roker End as fans direct their fury towards him.
Little to no time remaining now
90 - Wigan have the ball in the net
Wigan have the ball in Sunderland’s net but the referee hadn’t given the go-ahead to restart the game. Not much time left on Wearside now....
90 - Wigan handed lifeline
Wigan have been handed a lifeline with SIX minutes of added time at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland lead 2-1.
86 - Wright on for Embleton
Wright replaces Embleton as Sunderland look to hold onto the lead, a little under four mins plus stoppages coming up
82 - Sunderland trying to manage the game
Sunderland are trying to manage the game as Wigan probe for an equaliser. No direct goal threats as of yet but there’s still eight mins to go.
74 - first subs of the afternoon for Sunderland
Aiden O’Brien replaces goalscorer Aiden McGeady... just about 15 mins to go at the Stadium of Light now.
Jack Diamond also comes on for Carl Winchester moments later.
Can Sunderland hang on?
69 - CHANCE FOR WIGAN
Wigan sting the palms of Lee Burge as Jordan Jones comes on...
67 - GOOCH HITS BAR
Lynden Gooch cuts in on his left foot and rattles the bar with the ball bouncing down into the goalmouth but not over the line... Sunderland wouldn’t mind a third goal here.
62 - Flanagan down
Flanagan is down with a knock as Sunderland fans ask Charlie Wyke what the score is... the physio has cleared Flanagan to play on as Stewart misses a chance up the other end.