Luke O'Nien and Max Power battle it out at the Stadium of Light

And Sunderland are set to welcome back three familiar faces to Wearside as Wigan Athletic travel north.

Former Cats striker Charlie Wyke – who netted 31 goals in all competitions last season – is set for a reunion with Lee Johnson, alongside ex-captain Max Power and former loanee Jordan Jones.

Sunderland, however, look set to be boosted by the return of Aiden McGeady after he missed pre-season games against Harrogate Town and Hull City.

The Black Cats will also welcome fans back to the Stadium of Light without capacity restrictions for the first time since March 2020.