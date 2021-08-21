The story of the day as Carl Winchester's strike bags all three points for Sunderland against AFC Wimbledon
Sunderland got back to winning ways after a 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light.
Carl Winchester scored the only goal of the game after his deflected effort in the 64th minute left Wimbledon goalkeeper Nik Tianez rooted to the spot.
A third league win of the season means Sunderland have taken nine points from their first four fixtures.
Sunderland AFC 1 AFC Wimbledon 0 RECAP
Last updated: Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 17:33
- Sunderland beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.
- Carl Winchester scored the only goal of the game with a deflected shot.
- Sunderland have won three of their first four league games.
Thanks for joining us today
We’re signing off from today’s blog but will have more reaction and analysis on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
See you soon.
Reaction from Lee Johnson
Verdicts from Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson
And Sunderland win!
That’s full-time at the Stadium of Light and it’s a win for Lee Johnson and Sunderland!
FOUR mins added on!
Final sub.
Embleton off. Wright on. Sunderland’s final sub.
77 - CHANCE
Another big chance for Sunderland. There’s a scramble in the box but the Wearsiders can’t turn it home.