The story of the day as Carl Winchester's strike bags all three points for Sunderland against AFC Wimbledon

Sunderland got back to winning ways after a 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light.

By James Copley
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 5:53 pm

Carl Winchester scored the only goal of the game after his deflected effort in the 64th minute left Wimbledon goalkeeper Nik Tianez rooted to the spot.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A third league win of the season means Sunderland have taken nine points from their first four fixtures.

Lynden Gooch in action.

Sunderland AFC 1 AFC Wimbledon 0 RECAP

Last updated: Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 17:33

  • Sunderland beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.
  • Carl Winchester scored the only goal of the game with a deflected shot.
  • Sunderland have won three of their first four league games.
Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 17:33

Thanks for joining us today

We’re signing off from today’s blog but will have more reaction and analysis on the SAFC section of the Echo website.

See you soon.

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 17:30

Reaction from Lee Johnson

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:57

Verdicts from Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:55

And Sunderland win!

That’s full-time at the Stadium of Light and it’s a win for Lee Johnson and Sunderland!

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:51

FOUR mins added on!

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:49

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:44

Final sub.

Embleton off. Wright on. Sunderland’s final sub.

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:42

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:38

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 16:37

77 - CHANCE

Another big chance for Sunderland. There’s a scramble in the box but the Wearsiders can’t turn it home.

Next Page
Page 0 of 5