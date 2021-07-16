The story of the day as Aiden McGeady's brace fires Sunderland to encouraging pre-season win at Hearts

After a draw at Spennymoor Town a fortnight ago, followed by two behind closed doors fixtures against local opponents last weekend, the Black Cats headed to Tynecastle ready for a step-up in opposition.

Lee Johnson’s side have been based in Edinburgh for the majority of the week as part of a pre-season training camp and will hope to end a fruitful week with victory against the Scottish Premiership side.

The game could saw summer signings Corry Evans and Callum Doyle handed their debuts – while Aiden McGeady featured for the first time since penning fresh contracts.

A number of the club’s promising youngsters were also be involved.

Phil Smith and Mark Donnelly were at the game for The Echo, bringing you build-up, team news, match coverage, analysis, insight, reaction and more from the pre-season fixture – which you can relive here.

