The staggering statistics behind Sunderland's yellow card haul as they top League One discipline table

Sunderland may be fighting for every point in their push for promotion this season but do find themselves leading one table - the disciplinary one.

The Black Cats are the joint-highest in League One for booking points and at the weekend pushed on to 103 points, two points clear of Joey Barton’s Fleetwood - who they were supposed to clash with next in the league.

The league teams with the most booking points in 2018/19

The points are determined by the different sanctions: yellow cards are worth one point, two yellows are worth three points and red cards are worth five points.

Sunderland have seen seven red cards dished out to them so far this season, which is a league high, and they ‘achieved’ the century mark of booking points after cautions to Grant Leadbitter and Max Power against Barnsley last week.

The player with the worst disciplinary record in the league is Sunderland’s own Max Power. The ex-Wigan midfielder has accumulated 19 points this season by himself, leaving him five points clear of other contenders. His three dismissals this season is unmatched by anyone in the top four divisions.

However, Sunderland and Power can stand proud as they are not the worst of the bunch when in comes to the rest of the Football League. Championship side Nottingham Forest can boast a whopping 107 points, while Preston North End’s central defender Ben Pearson has picked up 11 yellow cards and has been sent off twice so far this campaign to leave him on 21 points.

This is the second season Sunderland have had in issue with discipline.

Last year Sunderland picked up 111 points, second to only Preston. Currently they are on course to surpass that figure as they are averaging almost two cards per game.

So the question begs, do the fans want to see this from their side? Do you think they are crossing a line? Or is it working having this physical style is they are amongst the promotion chasers?