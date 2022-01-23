Head coach Lee Johnson revealed after the Black Cats’ 3-1 defeat by Lincoln that Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman had messaged him an hour before the game asking why the surface had been watered so heavily.

The hindering puddles, despite no rainfall, hardly helped that night, while it must be said Sunderland were below the standards they had set in previous weeks.

Against Portsmouth 11 days later, there were no sprinklers on the pitch an hour before the match and, in complete contrast, the surface appeared worn and dry in large patches.

Johnson hasn’t attributed blame on the ground staff, instead suggesting that the wrong surface was laid many years ago.

Still, the conditions are interfering with the passing style Johnson is looking to implement - meaning the team will have to adapt in some areas.

The Black Cats found a way to claim a much-needed 1-0 win over Pompey - courtesy of Elliot Embleton’s first-half goal – a result which moved Johnson’s side up to second in the League One table.

Here are some of the other moments you may have missed:

Gooch’s crucial clearance

Portsmouth started the brighter of the two sides and the game could have been different if the visitors had maximised an early corner opportunity.

Reeco Hackett’s in-swinging delivery from the left dropped at the far post, with Pompey duo Hayden Carter and Tyler Walker posed to convert the cross.

Fortunately for Sunderland, Lynden Gooch was alert to force his way in front of them both and make a crucial clearance to keep the game goalless.

Portsmouth’s corner routines

At former club Lincoln, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley was renowned for coming up with inventive corner routines.

The visitors did try a couple of rehearsed set-pieces here, with players standing in a line before breaking apart when the cross had been delivered.

In truth, though, Pompey’s corners were often poor, either failing to beat the first man or drifting out of play, so rarely reached their intended target.

A change of approach

The early exchanges were difficult for Sunderland as Portsmouth pressed high up the pitch and pinned their hosts back.

Johnson’s side persisted with trying to play out from the back but, after a few close calls, they soon realised they would have to be more direct at times

There was one moment in the first half when Thorben Hoffmann told his defenders to push out, rather than standing in the penalty area to receive the ball, as the goalkeeper booted it upfield instead.

Sunderland were far more assured in possession after the interval but had to adapt their tactics following a shaky start.

Dennis Cirkin wiped out

Embleton’s goal five minutes before half-time gave the whole place a lift.

Shortly after the restart, left wing-back Dennis Cirkin charged forward before he was brought down by opposite number Mahlon Romeo on the edge of Portsmouth’s box.

It was a firm challenge, yet referee David Rock instead pointed for a goal kick.

Still, while both sides were operating with a back three and wing-backs, the advanced positions Cirkin took up in the second half highlighted how Sunderland were wrestling hold of the match.

