The six questions to be settled in the final hours of Sunderland's transfer window

We run you through the deals that could still happen...

Get two key deals over the line

Sunderland have been in advanced talks for Bayern Munich youngsters Ron-Thorbert Hoffman and Leon Dajaku.

Jack Diamond could leave Sunderland on loan in the final hours of the window

The two deals are similar in principle, with some key differences.

Goalkeeper Hoffman is expected to agree a contract extension with Bayern, before moving to Wearside on a season-long loan. The deal is expected to include a clause which would see Sunderland automatically sign the 22-year-old on a permanent deal should they win promotion.

Dajaku is expected to complete a permanent switch to Union Berlin, where he spent the second half of last season on loan. The plan is for him to join Sunderland immediately on loan, with the Black Cats having an option to buy at the end of the season.

These are the ‘high-quality’ targets Johnson referred to last week and would represent significant breakthroughs.

How does Hoffman impact the goalkeeping ranks?

If a deal for Hoffman goes through, it will leave Johnson with three senior goalkeepers in his ranks.

It would therefore be no surprise if there was a late outgoing before the window shuts.

A loan for Anthony Patterson would be one obvious option, but Johnson has said he is a contender for the number one shirt.

Will Dajaku lead to a move to Jack Diamond?

Sunderland are eager to ensure that Diamond’s gametime is regular this season.

He has been absent from the last two matchday squads as the Black Cats weigh up a loan move, and Dajaku’s arrival would only increase the competition for places on Wearside.

Harrogate Town are heading the queue to sign the 21-year-old on a short-term deal, and his success there last time out makes it an attractive proposition for all parties.

Will Sunderland sign a full back?

Sunderland remain one orthodox full back short of where they ideally like to be, but it remains to be seen if that leads to them making a further addition today.

Johnson has said that across the pitch he is now prepared to wait until January if necessary, and Carl Winchester has excelled at right back in the early weeks of the season.

SUnderland have been in talks with Arsenal youngster Ryan Alebiosu, but the deals for Hoffman and Dajaku could have an obvious consequence.

Though there is not a cap on how many loan players Sunderland can sign, they can only name five in any one matchday squad.

Adding another loanee at full back would take Sunderland to six, and leave Johnson with a regular dilemma he will surely want to avoid.

What next for Will Grigg?

A number of League One clubs have moved for Grigg.

Doncaster Rovers have been the frontrunners for the striker, but Rotherham United and Charlton Athletic have now entered the fray.

They are direct rivals to Sunderland this season, but may be able to offer a better financial deal.

An exit seems certain, but the destination remains unclear.

Could that allow Sunderland one final move?

Many supporters are eager to see Sunderland use Grigg’s departure to give Johnson one more addition in the forward areas.

The Black Cats have continued to monitor that market and it remains to be seen whether they do decide to act late on.

