That’s after Lee Johnson’s men ran out 5-0 winners against Cheltenham Town on Tuesday to continue their tremendous start to the season.

Sunderland have only lost one game so far this season, with a 100 per cent record on home soil.

Moreover, the win against Cheltenham Town sent the Black Cats back to the top of League One ahead of the visit to Portsmouth this weekend.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

Here, though, we take a look at the talk surrounding the Black Cats:

The situation regarding Sunderland’s clash with Oxford United

One question on the minds of supporters at the moment is whether or not Sunderland’s clash with Oxford United in League One will go ahead.

The game is penciled in to take place on Saturday, October 9 at the Stadium of Light.

However, the fixture falls at the beginning of the international break.

League One clubs are able to request a postponement if three of their players are called up for national teams.

During the last international break, the Wearsiders’ clash with Sheffield Wednesday was rescheduled.

Sunderland’s Tom Flanagan and Corry Evans have been called up to the Northern Ireland squad with Carl Winchester on standby.

And Niall Huggins has once again been selected to play for Wales’ Under-23s team, which means Sunderland can now postpone the game.

Much of whether they do or not, though, may depend on other call-ups.

Callum Doyle was included in the last England Under-19 squad, while Dennis Cirkin was given the nod for England’s Under-20 squad.

Doyle is suffering from a minor back injury at present, whilst Cirkin is making his way back from a concussion, so there remains the possibility that the Three Lions duo may not be selected.

Now that Sunderland have three first-team players away on international duty next month, the club can now request to postpone the match with Oxford United – and are expected to do so, especially if more call-ups come.

One man that won’t be leaving Sunderland during the break is Ross Stewart, who missed out on the Scotland squad despite talk suggesting manager Steve Clarke had been scouting the striker.

