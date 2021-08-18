The Roar Podcast! Transfer updates on Dan Jebbison, Bailey Wright and Will Grigg plus reaction as Sunderland lose to Burton

Sunderland writers James Copley, Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson return for another edition of The Roar podcast.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 5:00 pm

The trio discusses the latest goings-on at the Stadium of Light and beyond after the Black Cats' loss to Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

But there was a debut for loanee Nathan Broadhead and with just weeks left in the transfer window, we cast our eye over some of the potential incomings and outgoings.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo.

