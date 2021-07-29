The Roar Podcast! Tony Gallacher, Jordan Gabriel, Bailey Wright, Will Grigg and Elliot Embleton situations explained
Sunderland Echo writers Phil Smith, Mark Donnelly and James Copley discuss all of the major goings-on at the Stadium of Light.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 4:45 pm
The team takes you through all of the latest transfer news, including the situations behind the scenes with Tony Gallacher, Jordan Gabriel, Bailey Wright, Will Grigg and Elliot Embleton.
The trio also looks ahead to the Black Cats' final pre-season game against Hull City on Friday night and the League One opener against Wigan Athletic eight days later.