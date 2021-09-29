The Roar Podcast! Sunderland thrash Cheltenham Town by FIVE as our team assess Leon Dajaku and Nathan Broadhead's performances

James Copley is joined by Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson for another episode of The Roar Podcast

By James Copley
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 5:00 pm

The Black Cats are top of League One after defeating Cheltenham Town 5-0 at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.

Ross Stewart scored twice for the Black Cats after Bailey Wright’s headed opener to put the hosts in full control at the half-time interval.

Second-half goals from Luke O’Nien and substitute Leon Dajaku, his first for the club, then put even more gloss on the scoreline.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo.

New signings Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins also impressed on their first starts for the club, as Johnson made five changes following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Bolton.

The result saw Sunderland move to the top of the League One table after nine games, as Wigan failed to beat Sheffield Wednesday at the DW Stadium.

Here, Phil Smith, James Copley and Joe Nicholson break down all of the major talking points surrounding Sunderland.

LISTEN ON iTUNES

LISTEN ON ACAST

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor