The Roar Podcast! Sunderland thrash Cheltenham Town by FIVE as our team assess Leon Dajaku and Nathan Broadhead's performances
James Copley is joined by Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson for another episode of The Roar Podcast
The Black Cats are top of League One after defeating Cheltenham Town 5-0 at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.
Ross Stewart scored twice for the Black Cats after Bailey Wright’s headed opener to put the hosts in full control at the half-time interval.
Second-half goals from Luke O’Nien and substitute Leon Dajaku, his first for the club, then put even more gloss on the scoreline.
New signings Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins also impressed on their first starts for the club, as Johnson made five changes following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Bolton.
The result saw Sunderland move to the top of the League One table after nine games, as Wigan failed to beat Sheffield Wednesday at the DW Stadium.
Here, Phil Smith, James Copley and Joe Nicholson break down all of the major talking points surrounding Sunderland.