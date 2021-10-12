The Black Cats enjoyed a free weekend after their clash with Oxford United was postponed but are in action on Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The Wearsiders are now outside the automatic promotion places in League One following wins for Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers.

Lee Johnson’s men, though, face Manchester United U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy on Wednesday evening at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats return to league action away to Gillingham on Saturday afternoon.

Here, though, the trio takes a look at the main talking points in podcast form with much on the agenda ahead of Sunderland’s long trip south to gave Steve Evans’ Gillingham side in League One.

