The Roar Podcast! Sunderland fans talk Gillingham and Manchester United U21s clashes, Dan Neil's screamer and Arbenit Xhemajli's return
Sunderland fans Michael Bowers and Dave Lawrence join The Echo's James Copley to discuss the latest events on Wearside.
The Black Cats enjoyed a free weekend after their clash with Oxford United was postponed but are in action on Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy.
The Wearsiders are now outside the automatic promotion places in League One following wins for Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers.
Lee Johnson’s men, though, face Manchester United U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy on Wednesday evening at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats return to league action away to Gillingham on Saturday afternoon.
Here, though, the trio takes a look at the main talking points in podcast form with much on the agenda ahead of Sunderland’s long trip south to gave Steve Evans’ Gillingham side in League One.
To listen, simply click the links below or search ‘The Roar’ wherever you get your podcasts from.