The Roar Podcast! Sunderland fans talk Elliot Embleton red, Thorben Hoffmann heroics and Luke O'Nien against Gillingham
Host James Copley is joined by a panel of fans to dissect Sunderland’s win against Gillingham in League One on Saturday.
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 9:31 am
Gillingham took the lead through a Danny Lloyd penalty but Aiden O’Brien equalised in the dying embers of the first half.
Tom Flanagan then put the Wearsiders ahead in the second half before Elliot Embleton was shown a red card.
Here, though, fans Dave Lawrence, Graeme Atkinson and Michael Bowers deliver their verdict on the encounter