The Roar Podcast! Sunderland fans talk Elliot Embleton red, Thorben Hoffmann heroics and Luke O'Nien against Gillingham

Host James Copley is joined by a panel of fans to dissect Sunderland’s win against Gillingham in League One on Saturday.

By James Copley
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 9:31 am

Gillingham took the lead through a Danny Lloyd penalty but Aiden O’Brien equalised in the dying embers of the first half.

Tom Flanagan then put the Wearsiders ahead in the second half before Elliot Embleton was shown a red card.

Here, though, fans Dave Lawrence, Graeme Atkinson and Michael Bowers deliver their verdict on the encounter

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo.

LISTEN ON iTUNES

LISTEN ON ACAST

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

GillinghamLuke O'NienSunderlandRichard MennearLeague One