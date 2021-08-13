The Roar Podcast! Sunderland fans offer opinion on Denver Hume contract bombshell, Dennis Cirkin signing, MK Dons & more!

James Copley is joined by fellow fans Melissa Johnson and Dave Lawrence to discuss the latest news from the Stadium of Light.

By James Copley
Friday, 13th August 2021, 2:33 pm

Dennis Cirkin has signed while Lee Johnson offered interesting updates on Denver Hume and Will Grigg ahead of Saturday’s clash with MK Dons in League One.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know and get the opinion of Sunderland supporters on everything from Ross Stewart to the club’s new recruitment policy.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo.

