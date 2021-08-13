Dennis Cirkin has signed while Lee Johnson offered interesting updates on Denver Hume and Will Grigg ahead of Saturday’s clash with MK Dons in League One.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know and get the opinion of Sunderland supporters on everything from Ross Stewart to the club’s new recruitment policy.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.