The Roar Podcast! Sunderland fans mull over decisions facing Lee Johnson ahead of Portsmouth clash in League One
Sunderland fans Michael Bowers and Dave Lawrence join The Echo's James Copley to discuss the latest events on Wearside.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 6:53 pm
The Black Cats defeated Cheltenham Town 5-0 on Tuesday after Lee Johnson named a changed starting XI.
But with the Wearsiders set to face Portsmouth this Saturday, there could be returns for Elliot Embleton and Dan Neil.
Here, though, the trio takes a look at the main talking points ahead of the League One clash in podcast form.