The Black Cats brought in Ron-Thorbert Hoffman and Leon Dajaku to the Stadium of Light on deadline day with Jack Diamond and Will Grigg departing on loan to Harrogate Town and Rotherham United.

And there were near misses for Benji Kimpioka and Aiden O'Brien but both remain on Wearside for the time being.

Josh Hawkes, though has headed out on loan to Tranmere Rovers.

