The Roar Podcast! Sunderland fans discuss transfer philosophy, deadline day, season so far and more
James Copley is joined by fans Graeme Atkinson and Dave Lawrence to discuss all-things Sunderland.
The Black Cats brought in Ron-Thorbert Hoffman and Leon Dajaku to the Stadium of Light on deadline day with Jack Diamond and Will Grigg departing on loan to Harrogate Town and Rotherham United.
And there were near misses for Benji Kimpioka and Aiden O'Brien but both remain on Wearside for the time being.
Josh Hawkes, though has headed out on loan to Tranmere Rovers.
Here, Graeme Atkinson – from the Wise Men Say podcast – and life-long fan Dave Lawrence join The Echo’s James Copley to take you through and offer an opinion on all of the major stories surrounding the club.