The Roar Podcast! Sunderland fan offers opinion on Vito Mannone and Niall Huggins links as Cats prepare for AFC Wimbledon test
Host James Copley is joined by Sunderland fan Dave Lawrence to discuss the latest goings-on at the Stadium of Light.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 5:00 pm
Former goalkeeper Vito Mannone has been linked with a return to Wearside whilst Leeds United youngster Niall Huggins is said be taking part in a medical ahead of his switch to Sunderland.
The pair also cast their eyes over this Saturday's League One clash with AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light.