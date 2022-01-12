The Roar Podcast! Stadium of Light pitch analysis and Chris Maguire antics reaction as Sunderland lose to Lincoln City in League One
James Copley and Phil Smith return with another edition of The Roar Podcast.
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 1:39 pm
In this week's edition, the duo mull over Sunderland' s loss to Lincoln City in League One, Chris Maguire's antics and the state of the pitch at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland are back in action on Saturday against Accrington Stanley in League One.
To listen, follow the links below or search ‘The Roar’ wherever you listen to your podcasts.