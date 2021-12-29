The Roar Podcast! Should Sunderland fans be worried about £3m Dan Neil transfer reports with Burnley interested?
Phil Smith and James Copley return with a festive edition of The Roar Podcast.
The duo discusses Sunderland's recent fixtures against Arsenal and Doncaster Rovers and looks ahead to the Sheffield Wednesday game.
Smith and Copley also analyse the latest transfer rumours doing the rounds, with Burnley said to be interested in a £3m swoop for homegrown midfielder Dan Neil.
To listen, follow the links below or search ‘The Roar’ wherever you listen to your podcasts.