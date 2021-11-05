The Roar Podcast! Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday thrashings discussed ahead of Mansfield Town in FA Cup
James Copley is joined by Phil Smith to dissect Sunderland’s recent form.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 3:55 pm
Sunderland were beaten by Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday in League One by an aggregate score of 8-1.
This weekend, Lee Johnson's men return to action against Mansfield Town in the FA Cup first round proper.
Here, our team discuss the latest from the Stadium of Light in podcast format.
