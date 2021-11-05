Sunderland were beaten by Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday in League One by an aggregate score of 8-1.

This weekend, Lee Johnson's men return to action against Mansfield Town in the FA Cup first round proper.

Here, our team discuss the latest from the Stadium of Light in podcast format.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo.

To listen, follow the links below or search ‘The Roar’ wherever you get your podcasts.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.