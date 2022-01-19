The Roar Podcast! Phil Smith provides transfer updates on Jermain Defoe, Dion Sanderson, Aden Flint and Danny Batth

James Copley and Phil Smith return with another edition of The Roar Podcast.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 11:24 am

In this week's edition, the duo mull-over Sunderland's draw against Accrington Stanley and talk transfers with the January window now in full swing.

Plus there's a look ahead to the game against Portsmouth this weekend at the Stadium of Light in League One.

To listen, follow the links below or search ‘The Roar’ wherever you listen to your podcasts.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo.

