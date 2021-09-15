The Roar Podcast! Phil Smith and James Copley talk Accrington Stanley, Grant Leadbitter, Fleetwood Town, Dan Neil and Carl Winchester
James Copley is joined by Phil Smith for another episode of The Roar Podcast
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 11:45 am
The Wearsiders faced Accy last Saturday at the Stadium of Light in League One and won 2-1
A thrilling first half saw Sunderland take the lead through a Dan Neil screamer before Stanley levelled the scores after a Michael Nottingham header.
Carl Winchester put Lee Johnson’s men back ahead in the second half and Sunderland were able to hold on for the win and remain top of the division.
Here, Sunderland Echo writers Phil Smith and James Copley talk all things SAFC.