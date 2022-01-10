The Roar Podcast! Late Wycombe Wanderers disappointment and Lincoln City preview as Sunderland eye three points

James Copley and Sunderland fan Dave Lawrence return with another edition of The Roar Podcast.

By James Copley
Monday, 10th January 2022, 2:33 pm

The duo discusses Sunderland' s recent fixture against Wycombe Wanderers and looks ahead to the Lincoln City game on Tuesday night.

Sunderland are also said to be interested in Rotherham striker Freddie Ladapo – but what do Black Cats supporters make of the links?

To listen, follow the links below or search ‘The Roar’ wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo.

LISTEN ON iTUNES

LISTEN ON ACAST

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

SunderlandWycombe WanderersLincoln CityRichard MennearBlack Cats