The Roar Podcast! Late Wycombe Wanderers disappointment and Lincoln City preview as Sunderland eye three points
James Copley and Sunderland fan Dave Lawrence return with another edition of The Roar Podcast.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 2:33 pm
The duo discusses Sunderland' s recent fixture against Wycombe Wanderers and looks ahead to the Lincoln City game on Tuesday night.
Sunderland are also said to be interested in Rotherham striker Freddie Ladapo – but what do Black Cats supporters make of the links?
To listen, follow the links below or search ‘The Roar’ wherever you listen to your podcasts.