The Roar Podcast! Denver Hume signs new deal at Sunderland as Lee Johnson's men prepare for Accrington Stanley clash

James Copley is joined by Richard Mennear and Joe Nicholson.

By James Copley
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 5:00 pm

The Wearsiders face Accy on Saturday at the Stadium of Light in League One.

But there has been some interesting news coming out of Sunderland recently.

After a drawn-out contract saga (of sorts), Denver Hume has signed a new two-year deal at the Stadium of Light – with the option for a further years extension.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo.

Here, James Copley, Richard Mennear and Joe Nicholson take you through everything you need to know.

