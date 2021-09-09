The Roar Podcast! Denver Hume signs new deal at Sunderland as Lee Johnson's men prepare for Accrington Stanley clash
James Copley is joined by Richard Mennear and Joe Nicholson.
The Wearsiders face Accy on Saturday at the Stadium of Light in League One.
But there has been some interesting news coming out of Sunderland recently.
After a drawn-out contract saga (of sorts), Denver Hume has signed a new two-year deal at the Stadium of Light – with the option for a further years extension.
Here, James Copley, Richard Mennear and Joe Nicholson take you through everything you need to know.