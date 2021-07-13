The Roar Podcast! Alex Pritchard signing discussed, Remi Matthews makes surprise move, Hearts preview, Will Grigg and Joe Pigott chat
The Echo’s SAFC team are back with another edition of The Roar Podcast.
Sunderland Echo SAFC writers James Copley, Mark Donnelly and Phil Smith discuss all of the major goings-on at the Stadium of Light.
We ask if Will Grigg has a future on Wearside amidst MK Dons links whilst analysing Sunderland's latest signing, Alex Pritchard.
There's also been some interesting news regarding former goalkeeper Remi Matthews and mooted transfer target Joe Pigott