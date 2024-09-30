The Road podcast: Watford reaction, Dan Neil analysed, and the latest outlandish Sunderland exit talk
The Roar podcast returns this week with all of the usual news, reaction, and analysis following Sunderland’s 2-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday afternoon.
Echo writers James Copley and Jason Jones are on hand to take a look back over everything that happened at Vicarage Road, including a costly error from captain Dan Neil, and a goal-scoring full debut from Wilson Isidor. Will either retain their place in Regis Le Bris’ starting XI heading into a busy week on Wearside? There’s also a tip of the cap to emerging starlet Tommy Watson, who impressed during his cameo appearance against the Hornets.
Elsewhere, there’s plenty of transfer talk as James and Jason address the latest speculation linking Chris Rigg with a far-fetched move to Birmingham City, while Manchester United’s apparent interest in Anthony Patterson also comes under the microscope.
You can watch the full episode here, or via the video player at the top of this article. The Roar is recorded weekly, is also available on YouTube, and can be watched on Shots TV, Freeview channel 262.
