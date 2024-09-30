Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All of the latest Sunderland news, reactions, and analysis with The Roar podcast.

The Roar podcast returns this week with all of the usual news, reaction, and analysis following Sunderland’s 2-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Echo writers James Copley and Jason Jones are on hand to take a look back over everything that happened at Vicarage Road, including a costly error from captain Dan Neil, and a goal-scoring full debut from Wilson Isidor. Will either retain their place in Regis Le Bris’ starting XI heading into a busy week on Wearside? There’s also a tip of the cap to emerging starlet Tommy Watson, who impressed during his cameo appearance against the Hornets.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Elsewhere, there’s plenty of transfer talk as James and Jason address the latest speculation linking Chris Rigg with a far-fetched move to Birmingham City, while Manchester United’s apparent interest in Anthony Patterson also comes under the microscope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can watch the full episode here, or via the video player at the top of this article. The Roar is recorded weekly, is also available on YouTube, and can be watched on Shots TV, Freeview channel 262.