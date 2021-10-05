With promotion from League One clearly the priority this season, the Black Cats have named a mixture of first-team and under-23s players at the LNER Stadium.

Denver Hume will make his first competitive start of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Dan Neil has been handed the captain’s armband.

Aiden O’Brien is the only player in Sunderland’s side who started the weekend’s defeat at Portsmouth.

Under-23s players Kenton Richardson, Oliver Younger, Ellis Taylor, Harrison Sonha and Will Harris will also get the chance to impress from the off.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the team news.

@RyanBatesHew: Dan Neil captain, love that

@JamesofDurham: Thought we'd have gone much stronger with not having a game Saturday

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

@Philip_RJ89: Exactly what I expected. A raft of changes & a chance for the fringe players to impress tonight. Very sensible from Lee Johnson, I feel.

@lewygsafc: Wasn't expecting that many under-23s. Was expecting that next week. Looking forward to seeing how they play!

@podmundo: Decent. League far more imports than the cups

@w24holden: Completely the right line up to play imo. HAWAY THE LADS

@HillWalker70: Nice to see some young ones getting some match time

@perchorin: After years (decades?) of begging them to play the kids I’m beside myself with excitement at seeing the kids get to play.

@PhillipsSAFC: This competition is a distraction from the league

