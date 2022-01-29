Carl Winchester has been recalled to the side, with Tom Flanagan dropping to the bench.

It therefore looks like the Black Cats will revert to a 4-2-3-1 formation after playing with a back three in last week’s 1-0 win over Portsmouth.

Alex Pritchard has also returned to the bench after missing the win over Portsmouth with a calf injury, while new signings Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke are also in the squad.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s how some fans reacted to the team news:

@Mustardinho: Championship quality side that and you can’t change my mind

@Philip_RJ89: No Flanagan is the right call. He’s looked nervous for weeks and needs to reset. Hopefully a good, solid back four, and plenty of options going forward. A much stronger bench, as well!

@LiamWhite2: That bench looking sooo much better

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

@PR_1879: Pritchard Clarke and Roberts on the bench. So strong, can’t remember a bench as strong as that

@davis0688: See how four at the back goes with Batth in there and up against Charles

@Padraigthe4th: Finally, after what seems like an eternity, our squad is starting to look seriously stronger

@steve2013: I agree on Flanagan but a back four scares me as we've just never looked right when tried it

@LiamShepard7: I would've preferred Roberts or Clarke over Gooch and Hume at right-back but overall a good team otherwise.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.