'The right call': What Sunderland fans are saying as Lee Johnson makes one change and names Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke on the bench at Bolton
Lee Johnson has made one change to his starting XI for today’s League One match at Bolton – and fans have been quick to react on social media.
Carl Winchester has been recalled to the side, with Tom Flanagan dropping to the bench.
It therefore looks like the Black Cats will revert to a 4-2-3-1 formation after playing with a back three in last week’s 1-0 win over Portsmouth.
Alex Pritchard has also returned to the bench after missing the win over Portsmouth with a calf injury, while new signings Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke are also in the squad.
Here’s how some fans reacted to the team news:
@Mustardinho: Championship quality side that and you can’t change my mind
@Philip_RJ89: No Flanagan is the right call. He’s looked nervous for weeks and needs to reset. Hopefully a good, solid back four, and plenty of options going forward. A much stronger bench, as well!
@LiamWhite2: That bench looking sooo much better
@PR_1879: Pritchard Clarke and Roberts on the bench. So strong, can’t remember a bench as strong as that
@davis0688: See how four at the back goes with Batth in there and up against Charles
@Padraigthe4th: Finally, after what seems like an eternity, our squad is starting to look seriously stronger
@steve2013: I agree on Flanagan but a back four scares me as we've just never looked right when tried it
@LiamShepard7: I would've preferred Roberts or Clarke over Gooch and Hume at right-back but overall a good team otherwise.
