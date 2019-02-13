The revealing stats behind Sunderland's form and that of their League One promotion rivals

The race to get out of League One is proving fierce with several clubs battling for promotion at the top end of the table.

Fourth-place Sunderland's stuttering form since Christmas has led to criticism, with the Black Cats drawing too many games currently if they want to secure automatic promotion come May.

League One form guide over the past 10 games.

That, coupled with the impressive form of league leaders Luton Town and Barnsley, in second, has led to some jitters among the Sunderland fanbase.

We take a closer look at the League One form table over the past 10 games, with Sunderland down in ninth on current form.

Sunderland may have two games in hand over Luton but they are also 10 points adrift of the Hatters.

Since their 3-1 away defeat at Portsmouth, ten games ago, the Black Cats find themselves ninth in the form table after taking just 15 points from a possible 30.

This comes after six draws and only three wins.

Sunderland have also failed to score more than once in any of their last 10 league games.

Luton, however, have went from strength to strength in this time, taking 24 points from 30.

This comes after they had lost manager Nathan Jones to Stoke City but under the stewardship of caretaker boss Mick Harford they're remained unbeaten during this period, while facing tough games against Sunderland and Portsmouth.

Second placed Barnsley are Sunderland's biggest rival for automatic promotion.

The South Yorkshire club has put a stunning run together over the last ten games, taking 26 points from 30 and they top the form table.

The Reds have also not lost at home in their last eight games at Oakwell, a trip that becomes more daunting with every passing week for Ross and his players.

Portsmouth set the early pace but the south coast side have fallen badly since beating Sunderland at Fratton Park in December.

They find themselves third in the league table, now just a point ahead of Sunderland, who have a game in hand.

Pompey have only managed to earn 12 points from their last ten games, leaving them way down in 14th in the form table.

Play-off hopefuls Charlton find themselves seventh in the form table having collected 15 points from a possible 30.

The South London side have in fact lost two more games over this time than Sunderland but Lee Bowyer's men have also won one more game than the Wearside club over this spell.

They are however fifth in League One, three points behind the Black Cats and having played two more games.

Earlier this season it seemed that both Portsmouth and Peterborough United would be the main promotion contenders, aside from Sunderland.

Yet Peterborough now find themselves outside the play-offs in seventh, a staggering 19 points behind table toppers Luton.

The Posh have lost five out of their last 10 games, finding themselves 20th in the form guide over that time.

In January they sacked manager Steve Evans and replaced him with Darren Ferguson but as of yet the Scot has failed to turn things around.