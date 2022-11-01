The winter break for the World Cup is upon us with Sunderland set to face Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City before jetting off to Dubai for a mid-season break.
The Black Catsbreturn to action after the World Cup in Qatar against Millwall on December 3 with the transfer window on the horizon.
Sunderland’s transfer team have utilised loans to good effect in recent times, bringing the likes of Callum Doyle, Jack Clarke and Amad Diallo to the club.
With that in mind, which promising players from Premier League clubs could Sunderland realistically target this January? Here, we take a look:
1. Conor Coventry - West Ham
The 22-year-old midfielder has featured once for the Hammers in the Premier League this season but is at an age where he could do with regular game time. Sunderland and West Ham have recent history in the transfer department after the pair struck a deal over Aji Alese last summer.
Photo: Marc Atkins
2. Jan Paul van Hecke - Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunderland tried very hard to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. Ex-Seagulls manager Graham Potter was keen on the defender but he has since moved to Chelsea meaning a January deal could be back on the table with the 21-year-old having made just one appearance for Brighton in the league so far this season.
Photo: Bryn Lennon
3. Alfie Devine - Tottenham Hotspur
The 18-year-old midfielder comes highly rated but has played just once for Tottenham in the FA Cup, his only senior appearance to date. Devine needs game time if he is to push for a first-team spot at Spurs. The London club and Sunderland have recent transfer history with Dennis Cirkin and Jack Clarke arriving on Wearside from Tottenham
Photo: Steve Bardens
4. Harvey White - Tottenham
Harvey White is another Tottenham loanee who could do with regular game time.
Photo: Tom Dulat