Lee Johnson’s side beat Plymouth 2-1 last time out, courtesy of goals from Dan Neil and Nathan Broadhead, but still have some injury concerns ahead of the trip to Portman Road.

Dennis Cirkin, Denver Hume and Corry Evans have all returned to training, yet the weekend’s game may come too soon for the trio.

Sunderland are also assessing Lynden Gooch, who was forced off against Plymouth with a groin problem.

The Black Cats have changed formation in recent weeks to cope with their injury setbacks, with several players adapting to different positions.

Here’s the side we think could start against Ipswich:

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann Has started every league game for Sunderland since joining the club in the summer. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. RWB: Carl Winchester Has moved into midfield in recent weeks but may return to a right wing-back role after Lynden Gooch picked up an injury against Plymouth. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3. CB: Bailey Wright The Aussie defender has been a key player in recent weeks, playing at right-back and centre-back in a changeable formation. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4. CB: Tom Flanagan After losing his place last month, the defender has started four consecutive league games in the heart of defence. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales