Sunderland are preparing to face Premier League side Fulham in the FA Cup – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at Craven Cottage?

The Black Cats are still dealing with several injury setbacks ahead of the match, with captain Corry Evans likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering damage to his anterior cruciate ligament.

Alex Pritchard, Dennis Cirkin, Lynden Gooch and Elliot Embleton also remain sidelined for the match against Fulham, while Luke O’Nien is suspended.

After an impressive start to the season Marco Silva is expected to name a strong side to face the Black Cats this weekend.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI for the fixture:

GK: Anthony Patterson Was rotated out of the side for the FA Cup match at Shrewsbury in the previous round, yet Mowbray has hinted he will name his strongest side.

RB: Trai Hume Has been one of the side's standout players in recent weeks after receiving an opportunity due to Lynden Gooch's injury setback.

CB: Daniel Ballard Continues to impress after missing a large part of the season with an injury. Has now started six consecutive matches.

CB: Danny Batth Returned to the starting XI against Middlesbrough after recovering from a calf issue and produced a solid performance alongside Ballard.