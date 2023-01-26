The predicted Sunderland team to face Fulham after Corry Evans injury blow ahead of FA Cup tie: Photo gallery
Sunderland are preparing to face Premier League side Fulham in the FA Cup – but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side at Craven Cottage?
The Black Cats are still dealing with several injury setbacks ahead of the match, with captain Corry Evans likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering damage to his anterior cruciate ligament.
Alex Pritchard, Dennis Cirkin, Lynden Gooch and Elliot Embleton also remain sidelined for the match against Fulham, while Luke O’Nien is suspended.
After an impressive start to the season Marco Silva is expected to name a strong side to face the Black Cats this weekend.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI for the fixture: