Sunderland striker Ross Stewart

The predicted Sunderland team to face Blackburn Rovers - with Tony Mowbray set to make changes: Photo gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light – but who will start for the Black Cats?

By Joe Nicholson
5 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side drew 1-1 with Hull City last time out and now face three games in a seven-day period.

Elliot Embleton is set to be sidelined for an extended period after fracturing his ankle against Hull, while Danny Batth and Alex Pritchard will also both miss the Boxing Day match with a calf issues.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Blackburn:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Will be looking to keep his eighth clean sheet of the season after starting every league game so far this season.

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. RB: Lynden Gooch -

Remains Sunderland’s first-choice right-back but could face more competition in the second half of the campaign.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

Continues to perform well at centre-back and produced another fine display in the draw at Hull.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. CB: Daniel Ballard

Made his long-awaited return at Hull and could now receive a run of games following Danny Batth’s injury setback.

Photo: Frank Reid

