The positions where Sunderland could still do further transfer business explained

The Black Cats have now made seven summer signings and though Lee Johnson is happy with his options, further business has not been ruled out.

Here, we explain where there could be further movement..

GOALKEEPER

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Johnson is still hopeful of making one or two additions to his Sunderland squad

Johnson has confirmed that goalkeeper is one of the positions where Sunderland have been looking at potential options in the market.

It's not deemed a necessity, particularly as Anthony Patterson's performances in games and on the training pitch in recent times have convinced the coaching group that he is ready to play a significant part if required.

The 21-year-old is still developing and it may be that another senior arrival paves the way for him to get that senior experience on loan.

Johnson's message generally is that he is happy with his options, and prepared to wait for future windows if that is when he can land the quality required.

Should the right option present itself before the 11pm deadline on Tuesday, Sunderland will move.

This is one of the positions where that message best applies.

FULL BACK

A position where Johnson's options have improved considerably in recent times, but where one more addition would still be welcome.

Denver Hume now seems highly likely to depart the club, and that would leave the Black Cats one injury away from being vulnerable.

Arsenal youngster Ryan Alebiosu is one of the players who has been under consideration and strengthening that position would also have a knock-on effect elsewhere.

Carl Winchester has excelled at right back in the early weeks of the season, but the arrival of another right-back would then leave Johnson with four strong options in central midfield. The balance of the squad would be left looking strong.

WINGER

The position is not an immediate priority, particularly when you consider Aiden O'Brien's superb performance off the left flank at Blackpool in the Carabao Cup last week.

But it's an area where Sunderland have been pondering a decision of late.

Jack Diamond has been absent from the last two league matchday squads, with the club hierarchy considering a potential loan move.

They firmly believe in his long-term potential but right now, his gametime looks like it could be squeezed.

His departure right now would lead Sunderland potentially light, and so would only be sanctioned if another option was to arrive.

Johnson has said that the Black Cats have been monitoring a potential target.

STRIKER

Will Grigg is still expected to leave the club before the deadline, with Doncaster Rovers believed to have the principles of a deal in place.

Their challenge is in freeing up some room on their wage bill to make the move happen.

That would aid Sunderland in strengthening their forward line, though Ross Stewart's outstanding early performances have eased many nerves.

Tellingly, though, Johnson said last week that he has not been told that Grigg must leave before reinforcements arrive.

ANY OTHER BUSINESS?

Bailey Wright's future has been the subject of much speculation over the summer, but his return to form and fitness had made a move away unlikely at this stage.

Tom Flanagan's excellent early-season performances have also meant that a position that once looked vulnerable now looks relatively strong.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.