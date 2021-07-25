This morning, national newspapers claimed government officials want stadiums in the United Kingdom back at full capacity – but only if people are protected against Covid-19.

The idea has been under discussion this week with Whitehall officials and the sport's governing body thrashing out plans over the past couple of days.

With the EFL set to begin on August 7 and Premier League’s start date pencilled in for the week after, plans have been drawn up to require all supporters over the age of 18 to show proof of two vaccinations before being allowed to enter a football stadium.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - JULY 15: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech on 'levelling up the country' as he visits the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre, on July 15, 2021 in Coventry, England. (Photo by David Rose - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The rule would cover all grounds with a capacity of over 20,000 - which would cover Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium and St James’ Park, the home of Newcastle United.

The plans would also mean restrictions for some of Sunderland’s rivals in League One with Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth all boasting stadiums with a 20,000 plus capacity.

A senior Government source said to The Sun: “It’s really important that fans are able to continue watching sport over the autumn but we want to ensure that everyone is safe.

"That is why we’re looking at the role vaccines might play in this. It will not only allow full-capacity stadiums but has the added advantage of encouraging people of all ages to go and get their jabs.”

A government source has reportedly told The Sun that officials are currently in talks with football authorities over mandating double vaccination for supporters.

However, it has been stressed that no decision had been made yet.

But the move could also see some 210,000 fans prevented from Premier stadiums as they are not yet fully jabbed.

According to the latest figures, a third of 18 to 29-year-olds in England have so far not received their first jab – that’s approximately three million people.

Indeed, half of all under-30s in England (more than four million people) received the first dose in the three weeks.

That’s after the vaccination programme was opened to people in their 20s in June.

