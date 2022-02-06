A bumper crowd of 38,395 packed into the Stadium of Light despite Sunderland being without a manager and on a poor run of form.
Yet Jermain Defoe’s second debut for the club was overshadowed by a deflating 2-1 defeat against bottom of the table Doncaster Rovers, a result which hammered another big dent into the Black Cats’ automatic promotion hopes.
And top-scorer Ross Stewart, who has notched 18 times so far this season, has now gone four matches without a goal.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
A young Sunderland fan waits for the game to start at the Stadium of Light
Jay Matete was also brought on towards the end for his Sunderland debut after arriving from Fleetwood Town on deadline day.
Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day.
Can you spot anybody that you know? Let us know on our social media channels.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Fans ask for Lynden Gooch's shirt!
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.