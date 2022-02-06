A nice display of hats!

A bumper crowd of 38,395 packed into the Stadium of Light despite Sunderland being without a manager and on a poor run of form.

Yet Jermain Defoe’s second debut for the club was overshadowed by a deflating 2-1 defeat against bottom of the table Doncaster Rovers, a result which hammered another big dent into the Black Cats’ automatic promotion hopes.

And top-scorer Ross Stewart, who has notched 18 times so far this season, has now gone four matches without a goal.

A young Sunderland fan waits for the game to start at the Stadium of Light

Jay Matete was also brought on towards the end for his Sunderland debut after arriving from Fleetwood Town on deadline day.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day.

Can you spot anybody that you know? Let us know on our social media channels.

Fans ask for Lynden Gooch's shirt!

Welcome home to Jermain Defoe

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light against Doncaster Rovers.

Can you spot anyone you know from our pictures?

Flags were waves in the Roker End.

A lovely retro Sunderland shirt on display!

The crowd at the Stadium of Light.

Jermain Defoe and Jay Matete made debuts in the second half for Sunderland.

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light.