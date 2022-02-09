Sunderland fans at Cheltenham Town.

The photos of 1,520 travelling Sunderland fans who were badly let down against Cheltenham Town

Sunderland fans were once let down on Tuesday night against Cheltenham Town.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 12:39 pm

The Black Cats have won just one of their last seven games, including three successive defeats in League One.

Sunderland have lost to Bolton Wanderers, Doncaster Rovers and now Cheltenham Town.

1,520 travelling fans made the trip to Cheltenham and were badly let down again.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day.

Can you spot anybody that you know? Let us know on our social media channels.

1. Smiles before the game

A Sunderland fan at Cheltenham Town as the Black Cats suffer a 2-1 defeat.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Smiles before the game

The result was Sunderland's third loss in a row in League One.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Not happy

A Sunderland fan at Cheltenham Town as the Black Cats suffer a 2-1 defeat.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Watching on

A Sunderland fan at Cheltenham Town as the Black Cats suffer a 2-1 defeat.

Photo: Frank Reid

