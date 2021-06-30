The NINE transfer deals that Sunderland could seal before their first pre-season friendly at Spennymoor Town
Sunderland head to Spennymoor Town in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday, with the club still searching for a transfer or contract breakthrough.
While the Black Cats have been linked with a host of players across the summer, they are yet to seal a deal – although Lee Johnson and the club’s recruitment team are working hard behind the scenes to bring in fresh faces.
Sunderland are also still waiting on responses from the four players who were offered fresh terms at the end of the 2020/21 season, while there are also some senior players who could depart before the League One season kicks-off with interested in the likes of George Dobson and Will Grigg.
So which deals could be done, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, before the Black Cats head to Spennymoor?
We pinpoint nine incomings, outgoings and extensions that could be finalised one way or another before the clash at the Brewery Field.