While the Black Cats have been linked with a host of players across the summer, they are yet to seal a deal – although Lee Johnson and the club’s recruitment team are working hard behind the scenes to bring in fresh faces.

Sunderland are also still waiting on responses from the four players who were offered fresh terms at the end of the 2020/21 season, while there are also some senior players who could depart before the League One season kicks-off with interested in the likes of George Dobson and Will Grigg.

So which deals could be done, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, before the Black Cats head to Spennymoor?

We pinpoint nine incomings, outgoings and extensions that could be finalised one way or another before the clash at the Brewery Field.

1. Charlie Wyke The striker is expected to turn down the chance to remain at Sunderland, amid reported interest from Celtic and a host of Championship clubs. That could be confirmed before the trip to Spennymoor.

2. Joe Pigott One striker out, one striker in? Sunderland are reportedly keen on former AFC Wimbledon striker Pigott - but he's also attracting interest from Bristol City and Luton Town, meaning this one may not be resolved quickly. Still, we can hope!

3. George Dobson While the midfielder has returned to training with Sunderland this week, a permanent exit could yet be secured - and Charlton Athletic are thought to be leading the race to land Dobson.

4. Denver Hume Hume is still considering an offer from Sunderland after his current contract expired, but it is hoped he will remain at the Stadium of Light.