The NINE Sunderland transfer deals that could be completed before the League One opener
Sunderland remain on the hunt for new faces – with the League One season set to kick-off in just 12 days.
The Black Cats have so far strengthened their ranks with the additions of Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle, but are keen for further new recruits before the visit of Wigan Athletic on August 7.
Full-backs are a major priority, with the club still short on defensive numbers in general.
Denver Hume is continuing to weigh-up his future, while there is also interest in Bailey Wright – meaning further defensive signings could yet be required.
Lee Johnson has spoken of his hopes that the club can bring in two new players before the season opener.
"We’re working really hard behind the scenes and a lot of that is to put yourself in a position where you’ve got the options,” he said.
“You have a list, sometimes five, ten, and you’ve got to make sure it’s a quality list and that it fits with what you’re trying to do.
“They’ve got to be affordable, available and fit the club’s philosophy.
“It’s not easy but to be fair, I do feel like we are getting there in a couple of positions.
“My hope is that in the next week to ten days we’re able to bring a couple in.”
So who could those players be? Sunderland have been linked with a host of players in recent days, and here we look at some of the deals – both incomings and outgoings – that could be done before the Wigan game.