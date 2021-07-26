The NINE Sunderland transfer deals that could be completed before the League One opener

The Black Cats have so far strengthened their ranks with the additions of Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle, but are keen for further new recruits before the visit of Wigan Athletic on August 7.

Full-backs are a major priority, with the club still short on defensive numbers in general.

Denver Hume is continuing to weigh-up his future, while there is also interest in Bailey Wright – meaning further defensive signings could yet be required.

Lee Johnson has spoken of his hopes that the club can bring in two new players before the season opener.

"We’re working really hard behind the scenes and a lot of that is to put yourself in a position where you’ve got the options,” he said.

“You have a list, sometimes five, ten, and you’ve got to make sure it’s a quality list and that it fits with what you’re trying to do.

“They’ve got to be affordable, available and fit the club’s philosophy.

“It’s not easy but to be fair, I do feel like we are getting there in a couple of positions.

“My hope is that in the next week to ten days we’re able to bring a couple in.”

So who could those players be? Sunderland have been linked with a host of players in recent days, and here we look at some of the deals – both incomings and outgoings – that could be done before the Wigan game.

1. IN: Tony Gallacher The Liverpool full-back is reportedly one of the full-backs under consideration by Sunderland. The Liverpool Echo say that the Black Cats have enquired about a potential loan move - but that a permanent switch isn't entirely off the table. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

2. IN: Joe Rafferty Another defender linked with a switch to Wearside, Rafferty could offer some much-needed versatility given he can play on either side of the back four - but Preston are thought to be in no rush to sell. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

3. OUT: Bailey Wright The Australian has been heavily linked with a move to Wigan Athletic to join former Sunderland duo Max Power and Charlie Wyke. Reports have suggested the two clubs differ in their valuation of Wright, though. Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo

4. IN: Jordan Gabriel Gabriel helped Blackpool to promotion to the Championship last season and, now back at parent club Nottingham Forest, could be set for another loan spell. The right-back has been linked with both Sunderland and the Seasiders. Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo