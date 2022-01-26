Will Jermain Defoe re-join Sunderland?

And it looks like it could be a busy closing period for Sunderland with several rumoured incoming and outgoings likely.

There’s the Jermain Defoe saga alongside the potential signing of Tottenham winger Jack Clarke plus a smattering of outgoings that could hinge on who Sunderland manage to bring in.

Here, we take a look at the deals the Black Cats could conclude before the winter window closes on February 1.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger is expected to return to Harrogate Town on loan after being recalled to help Sunderland through their Covid-10 crisis in December.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Under-23 coach Mike Dodds recently confirmed recently that Dyce would be available for loan during the back end of the transfer window.

Club officials have confirmed that the defender has available for loan during the window as he continues his return from a serious knee injury.

The left-back looks set to join League One rivals Portsmouth with a medical said to have taken place.

Mike Dodds confirmed recently that Kimpioka would be available for loan during the back end of the transfer window.

Sunderland have been linked with a deal for the Tottenham winger.

With Sunderland strengthening in attacking areas, O'Brien could be a late departure from Lee Johnson's squad.

Should Denver Hume depart, Koiki looks likely to come in as his replacement.