The NINE left-backs Sunderland could target to resolve their problem position - according to the experts

While Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle have all arrived to beef-up the squad numbers, the Black Cats remain short of any real depth in some key areas.

And arguably nowhere is that more the case than on the left side of the back four, where Sunderland are without a senior full-back.

Denver Hume is continuing to mull over his future having been offered fresh terms, but Sunderland will be looking to add another left-back to their roster regardless of the academy graduate’s final decision. - with Tyrese Dyce having played in that position at Hearts.

So who could Sunderland target? We used the WyScout platform to search for players with similar statistics to those of Hume - with the experts throwing up some interesting, and in some cases familiar, names that the Black Cats’ recruitment team could target…

1. MORGAN FOX (STOKE CITY) Fox's name may be a familiar one to Sunderland fans given he was previously thought to be a target for the club under Jack Ross. The 27-year-old joined Championship side Stoke City from Sheffield Wednesday last summer and was a regular until injury thwarted his progress. He has plenty of experience - but whether he would drop into League One is a big doubt.

2. JOSH EDWARDS (DUNFERMLINE) Edwards, 21, is making a real name for himself north of the border. Having initially come through the ranks at Airdrie, he was highly-coveted before signing for Dunfermline in 2019. He's made 53 appearances across the last two seasons in the Scottish Championship and is very much a modern full-back - offering plenty at both ends. That's exactly what Sunderland need.

3. KIERAN MACDONALD (HAMILTON ACADEMICAL) MacDonald's story is an interesting one - given he is set to combine playing in the Scottish Championship with a job in engineering this season. The 27-year-old impressed for Raith Rovers last term and earned his move to Hamilton - which means although he is likely the mould of player Sunderland are looking for, he won't be on the move this summer.

4. LEWIS GIBSON (EVERON) The youngster is no stranger to senior football having taken in loan spells at both Fleetwood Town and Reading in the past. He may not have the senior experience of some other options put forward by the experts, but his quality is undoubted.