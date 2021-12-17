And there may well be a slight shuffle at Sunderland.

Lee Johnson has suffered an extreme amount of bad luck in the injury department with reinforcements needed when the window opens next month.

The future of Frederik Alves remains uncertain with Johnson stating that the West Ham loanee could be recalled to his parent club in January.

Johnson has also admitted that Callum Doyle and Nathan Broadhead both have clauses in their loan contracts that could see them recalled to their parent clubs next month.

The Sunderland boss confidently expects both youngsters to remain on Wearside for the remainder of the season – but what if they don’t?

Here, we take a look at some of the starlets Sunderland could target on loan during next month’s window:

1. Oscar Bobb - Manchester City A Norweigan youth international, Oscar was an integral part of Manchester City's U18's winning back-to-back league titles in 2019/20 and 2020/21 The 18-year-old has been described as a technically gifted midfielder, capable of playing centrally as well as out-wide. Sunderland have an existing relationship with Manchester City after the loan move for Callum Doyle. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. Alfie Devine - Tottenham Hotspur Devine, 17, made his senior debut for Tottenham in the third round match of the FA Cup against Marine. He came on as a substitute at the start of the second half and scored a goal, capping a 5-0 win for Tottenham. He is Tottenham's youngest player to play in a senior game. Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

3. Sam Greenwood - Leeds United Greenwood, 19-years-old and once of Sunderland's academy, is highly thought of at Leeds United but is yet to make his Premier League debut. A loan deal would allow Greenwood to play regularly but he may be a level above League One at the moment. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Lewis Baker - Chelsea Lewis Baker has been at Chelsea since 2005. Now 26-years-old, and after several loan moves to League One and Championship clubs plus forays into Germany and Turkey, Baker needs a move to kick start his career. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales