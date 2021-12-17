And there may well be a slight shuffle at Sunderland.
Lee Johnson has suffered an extreme amount of bad luck in the injury department with reinforcements needed when the window opens next month.
The future of Frederik Alves remains uncertain with Johnson stating that the West Ham loanee could be recalled to his parent club in January.
Johnson has also admitted that Callum Doyle and Nathan Broadhead both have clauses in their loan contracts that could see them recalled to their parent clubs next month.
The Sunderland boss confidently expects both youngsters to remain on Wearside for the remainder of the season – but what if they don’t?
Here, we take a look at some of the starlets Sunderland could target on loan during next month’s window:
