The new behind the scenes Sunderland role that Luke O'Nien is relishing ahead of the 2021/22 season

Over his three years on Wearside, the 26-year-old has grown into the club and developed into one of the club’s key leaders.

It’s a far cry from his start to life at the Stadium of Light which saw him doubt whether he was cut-out for life at Sunderland.

Those doubts have now firmly been cast aside with O’Nien establishing himself as a player more than capable at a higher level than League One – as was evidenced by the Championship interest in his services this summer.

But the midfielder will never forget those early days, and the arms around the shoulder he required.

And that’s why he is keen to embrace his new role as a senior member of the squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign – and act as something of a mentor for some of the younger players looking to break into the first-team ranks.

“I think it's important we all play that role and help one another,” he said.

"I know what it's like to join a club and get off to a difficult start. I understand the demands from the fans to give your all for the club, and I think it's important for all the senior players to help one another, help the young players settle in.

"Everyone needs a pull in the right direction, even just setting the standards in training.

“You've got the likes of Goochy and Geads running at players, they're setting the standards. You've got the midfielders pressing.

"I think it's important we set those standards, not just in games but every single day. Together, collectively, if we get it all right it's going to be exciting.”

The pre-season campaign thus far has already seen a number of Sunderland’s young players catch the eye.

Callum Doyle, a summer loan signing from Manchester City, has arguably been the club’s most impressive performer so far while both Dan Neil and Elliot Embleton have impressed in the centre of midfield.

Jack Diamond has also shown some glimpses of his quality and O’Nien has been left enthused by what he has seen the by the crop of up-and-coming players.

But he knows it is still early days.

“It's been really good,” he said of the pre-season schedule.

"We've had some triple sessions, some double sessions and the boys look really good.

"We had a good trip away in Scotland and I think what's clear is how well the young players have done. You've got Callum coming through at the back who has been brilliant.

"He's been brilliant but we can't get too carried away. It's important he keeps building and looking the part like he is. It's our job to help him and it's his job to keep doing what he's doing and make sure he gets that starting shirt.

"You've got Dan Neil in the middle, Jack Diamond is looking sharp and all the young boys are doing really, really well.”

